McDONOUGH — The Georgia Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling in Henry County Superior Court that affirms the lower court’s refusal to intervene in the removal of the Confederate statue from the McDonough square.
The Appeals Court issued a decision on July 22 upholding a Superior Court ruling that the plaintiffs — Sons of Confederate Veterans, Colonel Charles T. Zachary Camp No. 108, and the Georgia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans — did not have standing to bring their claims for damages against the county, and even if they did, the county was protected by sovereign immunity at that time. The Henry County case was joined with a similar case in Newton County, where the statue has not yet been removed.
The plaintiffs filed their complaints on July 7, 2020, alleging that the county intended to remove the Confederate monument and place it in storage. They sought damages and injunctive relief.
On July 24, 2020, the Henry County Superior Court denied their request for an emergency injunction based on sovereign immunity. The county ultimately had the monument removed on July 28, 2020.
The Henry court’s final ruling on Dec. 15 stated that the plaintiffs lacked standing because they had not shown that they “suffered an injury in fact because they have not alleged a concrete or particularized injury.”
The Court of Appeals agreed, stating that the appellants did not have standing for damages because they had not shown they suffered “an injury in fact” and that the county’s decision to remove the statue had not directly affected them, apart from their special interest in the monument.
“These vague claims of ‘injury’ are, then, far too abstract to confer standing on the appellants,” the ruling stated. “Accordingly, because each of the appellants lacked standing, the trial court correctly dismissed all of these actions.”
Because the court ruled that the appellants did not have standing, the judges did not address the issue of sovereign immunity.
Kyle King, the attorney representing the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said Monday that a notice has already been filed with the Court of Appeals requesting that the case be considered by the Georgia Supreme Court. King said the Supreme Court will base its decision on whether or not the case is deemed a matter of great public interest. He said because the ruling could have an impact throughout the state, he believes that it is.
“We are hoping the Supreme Court will take up the case and give us a more favorable ruling,” said King.
Voters in the state of Georgia approved a change to the state constitution last year that would waive sovereign immunity and allow actions for declaratory and equitable relief. The law did not take effect until Jan. 1, 2021.
Although the change to the constitution, which was approved by voters by a wide margin, does not apply to the Newton or Henry county statue cases, King said he believes it should be considered.
“We do think that it indicates pretty strongly the way the Legislature and the people of Georgia feel about this issue,” he said.
