HAMPTON — Henry County Parks and Recreation invites the community to come watch as the Department of Natural Resources “shocks” the lake at Nash Farm Park.
The process involves sending electrical current into the lake, forcing fish to float to the surface. The shock gives the DNR an opportunity to gather data on the lake’s fish population before stocking the lake.
According to Parks and Rec, the practice is “routine and safe … and fish typically recover within two minutes.”
The study of the lake’s population is part of the county’s larger plan at Nash Farm, which includes introducing archery and fishing at the park as well as tournaments, clinics and family activities.
“District II has abundant natural resources that present unique opportunities when properly utilized,” said District II Commissioner Dee Clemmons. “Our park improvement plan connects community members with those resources. I am working to improve quality of life in District II by bringing novel experiences that Henry County residents may not have encountered before now. By connecting with our county’s natural resources, we develop a deeper respect for our county and each other.”
The shocking will be held on Nov. 6 at 8:30 a.m. Attendance is free, but limited and tickets are required. To request a ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/194483855447.
Nash Farm Park is located at 4361 Jonesboro Road in Hampton.
