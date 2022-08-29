ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, and 43 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs $50.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost 7 dollars less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
“Georgia drivers continue to see relief at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”
National Gas Price Average Decrease
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 5 cents to $3.85. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 9.12 million barrels a day to 9.35 million barrels a day. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 5 million barrels to 215.7 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices continue to help lower pump prices. If oil prices edge lower, drivers will likely continue to see falling pump prices.
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.52), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.48) and Atlanta ($3.43).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($3.21), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.20) and Dalton ($3.18).
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
