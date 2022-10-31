ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
“Georgians may not experience price reductions at the grocery store due to inflation but can definitely appreciate savings at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as demand remains low and there is no uptick in crude oil prices, drivers may continue to see savings at the pump.”
Regional Prices
Atlanta — $3.16
Most expensive Georgia metro markets — Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.26), Brunswick ($3.25) and Savannah ($3.24).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets — Rome ($3.05), Albany ($3.04) and Gainesville ($3.03).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.