ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Georgians may not experience price reductions at the grocery store due to inflation but can definitely appreciate savings at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as demand remains low and there is no uptick in crude oil prices, drivers may continue to see savings at the pump.”