ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to be one of the cheapest in the United States. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.12 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
Monday’s state average is 3 cents less than a week ago, 7 cents less than a month ago, and 13 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $46.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying a little over $1.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.
“Georgia drivers continue to see savings at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Suspension of the state gas tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and low demand are the top factors contributing to low gas prices in the state.”
Regional Prices
Atlanta- $3.11
Most expensive Georgia metro markets — Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.24), Savannah ($3.23) and Macon ($3.19).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets — Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.04), Warner Robins ($3.02) and Gainesville ($3.00).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.