ATLANTA — Georgia gas price average continues to be one of the cheapest in the United States. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.12 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Monday’s state average is 3 cents less than a week ago, 7 cents less than a month ago, and 13 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $46.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying a little over $1.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.

