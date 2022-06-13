ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $4.48 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 21 cents more than a week ago, 54 cents more than last month, and $1.57 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $67.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Paying nearly $24.00 more at the pump than last year.
“Demand for gasoline continues to grow, and crude oil supply remains tight. This is an indication that consumers may continue to face higher prices at the pump for the remainder of the summer,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “It may be a good idea for Georgians to start setting aside some money now for upcoming road travel.”
Regional Prices
• Atlanta- $4.52
• Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($4.52), Savannah ($4.49) and Gainesville ($4.48).
• Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($4.35), Dalton ($4.36) and Dalton ($4.36).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
