McDONOUGH — A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years in prison for robbing a Henry County gas station at gunpoint.
A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict against Corey Criswell, 33, today on three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Following the verdict, Superior Court Judge Pandora E. Palmer sentenced Criswell to 35 years with the first 25 years to serve in prison.
The jury heard evidence that Criswell stormed the Texaco gas station on Highway 42 in Locust Grove on March 9, 2020. A gas station cashier was just closing for the night when Criswell rushed into the store carrying a handgun and wearing a black bandana over his face.
The cashier and his friend attempted to block Criswell from entering the store and Criswell fired the gun. He then stormed into the store and demanded the cashier give him cash. He fired a second shot into the wall behind the cash register.
During the robbery, Criswell also struck the gas station cashier in the face with the gun. Criswell fled the store with cash.
Criswell, of Pike County, was later arrested after police identified him from video surveillance at a nearby gas station, where he was seen shortly before the Texaco robbery.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Sybil Price and Assistant District Attorney Selwin Patterson.
