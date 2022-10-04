McDonough resident, retired U. S. Army Sgt. Maj. Sarito Yvette Dyer has been inducted into the 2022 Class of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF).
Announcement of the induction, together with those of 14 other deserving veterans into the Class of 2022, was made by 2013 GMVHOF Founder Col. Paul Longgrear (USA-Ret) of Pine Mountain.
Early in her 27-year military career, Dyer was deployed to Operation Desert Storm, the first of four subsequent combat tours.
Her service also encompassed several high level leadership positions including Legislative Liaison for Secretary of the Army; 3rd Infantry Division Nuclear Senior Enlisted Advisor; Force Protection, U.S. Division North; Senior Advisor for Logistical European Theater Unit; Implementation Force for Bosnia as well as overseeing Senior Drill Sergeant training for over 3,000 initial entry trainees.
Dyer’s numerous awards include the Legion of Merit and two Bronze Stars as well as the Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
In addition to the many professional development courses she completed during her career, Dyer also holds a bachelor of science degree from Drury University, master of science from Webster University and master's in legislative affairs from George Washington University.
According to Hall of Fame Director and Chairman of the board Col. Rick White (USA-Ret), Hall of Fame nominees must have ties to Georgia and qualify in one of three categories: valor for heroic action in combat; outstanding achievement while in service, or significant local, state or national contributions after leaving active duty.
“This year’s honorees will be inducted during the 10th Annual Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony and Banquet at noon on Nov. 5 in St. Luke Ministry Center, 301 11th St. in Columbus,” said White.
White advises that while this event is open to the public, seating is limited. Advance reservation details may be accessed on the Hall of Fame website at http://www.GMVHOF.org.
