McDONOUGH — Officials from Henry County and Georgia-Pacific recently celebrated the opening of the company’s new manufacturing facility in McDonough.
GP produces recyclable paper padded mailers. Since 2020, the company has been supplying Amazon with the mailers that GP says are “a cost-competitive alternative to plastic mailers or boxes … that help save shippers money on freight and improve warehouse efficiency.”
“We are excited about the opportunity to supply additional customers with a cost-competitive, sustainable packaging option,” said Adam Ganz, vice president – commercial development at Georgia-Pacific, who leads the mailer business. “Consumer demand for sustainable packaging continues to grow, and brands and retailers are looking for ways to meet that demand without sacrificing strength and performance. Our recyclable mailer is a proven solution that surpasses both consumer and e-retailer expectations.”
The new 250,000-square-foot facility will operate 24 hours a day with approximately 65 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.