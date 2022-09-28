Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 28, 2022 @ 4:37 pm
The Georgia State Fair will be at Atlanta Motor Speedway through Oct. 9.
The Georgia State Fair offers numerous rides to enjoy and food to eat along the midway.
Alongside rides and fried food are a number of games to play at the Georgia State Fair.
An all-day wristband give fair visitors the change for unlimited riding.
A number of rides are set up at the Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The Georgia State Fair is offering residents the chance to sample numerous foods like chili dogs and sausage.
HAMPTON — The fair's in town and with it come funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway.
Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such as the Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show and pig races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9.
• Admission
Adults 13 and over — $10
Youth 5-12 — $5
Children 4 and under — free
Seniors ages 65 and older — $5
Active military with ID — $5
All youth must be accompanied by an adult while at the fair. Tickets are only available for purchase at the gate.
• Hours
Sept. 30 — 4 p.m. to midnight
Oct. 1 — 11 a.m. to midnight
Oct. 2 — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct. 3-6 — 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct. 7 — 4 p.m. to midnight
Oct. 8 — 11 a.m. to midnight
Oct. 9 — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Wristbands
$25 for all ages
$30 for all ages on Saturdays and Sunday
On Tuesday and Thursday bands are on sale for two for $20.
• Parking — $10
• Shows
All shows are included in the prices of admission. Seating is festival style general admission. See www.georgiastatefair.org for showtimes and dates.
Hollywood Circus
Pig Races
The Freakshow Deluxe
Aquatic Acrobatic Show
Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show
White Tigers
Petting Zoo
For more information, visit www.georgiastatefair.org.
Criminal lovers going on the run have inspired movies since 1937. Stacker highlights the top 25 films about these thrilling couples. Click for more.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Henry Herald headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
This poll is not scientific — results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get Breaking News alerts from Henry Herald delivered to your email.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Sign up for Henry County Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Henry County sprinkled with recipes.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather.
Get the most popular posts on HenryHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get Henry Herald sports headlines delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in Henry County. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.