The appeal of a Henry County case has led the Georgia Supreme Court to overrule a line of Court of Appeals decisions and clarify the standard for courts to use in determining whether an impaired driving suspect has made a valid request for independent testing when the suspect’s language is unclear.
State law allows a driver accused of impairment to request an independent, chemical test of “blood, urine, breath, or other bodily substances” in addition to any test obtained by a law enforcement officer. When an independent test is requested but not given and that failure to secure the requested test is “justifiable,” state law allows the officer’s test to be generally admissible as evidence against the accused driver.
The underlying case involves Kemar Henry who was pulled over by a Georgia State Patrol trooper on the night of June 17, 2017, in Henry County. During the stop, the trooper observed Henry’s bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, though he did not detect any smell of alcohol. After various tests, the trooper placed Henry under arrest for driving under the influence and read him the implied consent notice. After the reading, Henry and the trooper engaged in back-and-forth conversation, some of which was inaudible from the recording captured by the trooper’s dash camera video. The trooper later testified that Henry had consented to a blood test. Henry’s blood was drawn at jail and testing concluded that his blood alcohol concentration was sufficient to charge him with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Prior to trial, Henry’s counsel secured an order to obtain additional, independent testing of Henry’s blood, but no additional testing was performed. Henry was convicted, and the trial court later denied his motion for a new trial. Henry appealed the trial court’s denial of a new trial to the Court of Appeals, arguing, among other things, that his trial counsel provided constitutionally ineffective assistance by failing to object to the admission of the blood test performed by law enforcement officers because Henry had been denied his right to independent chemical testing upon request. The State, represented by the Henry County Solicitor-General’s Office, claimed that the failure to obtain independent testing for Henry was justified because the trooper did not understand that Henry had made such a request.
The Court of Appeals reversed Henry’s convictions, citing its 2002 opinion in Ladow v. State. That opinion set forth a standard in which an accused’s right to have additional, independent testing was invoked by a statement that “reasonably could be construed, in light of the circumstances, to be an expression of desire for such a test.” The Supreme Court concluded that a standard replacing “reasonably could” with “reasonably would” is more consistent with state law and better outlines how courts should determine whether a DUI suspect has made a valid request.
“An officer does not unjustifiably fail to obtain an additional, independent chemical test when a suspect makes only an unclear, ambiguous, or equivocal statement that could, with the gift of hindsight, have been interpreted as a request for additional testing,” Justice Charlie Bethel wrote in the unanimous opinion. “Whether a clear request was made is determined by examining the words used by the suspect, the context of the conversation between the officer and the suspect regarding chemical testing, and other circumstances relevant to whether or not the suspect expressed a desire for such testing.”
The Supreme Court’s decision reverses the Court of Appeals’ judgment and sends Henry’s case back to the state’s intermediate appellate court for reconsideration of his ineffective assistance of counsel claim. It also overrules Ladow and a dozen other cases in which the Ladow standard was applied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.