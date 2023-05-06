MCDONOUGH — In Tuesday’s Henry County Board of Commissioners meeting, Georgia Tech graduate students made a presentation on the topic of the “hidden homeless.”

Students in Georgia Tech Master’s Studio presented findings and recommendations from a study on Henry County homelessness. The study was paid for from an Atlanta Regional Commission grant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.