MCDONOUGH — In Tuesday’s Henry County Board of Commissioners meeting, Georgia Tech graduate students made a presentation on the topic of the “hidden homeless.”
Students in Georgia Tech Master’s Studio presented findings and recommendations from a study on Henry County homelessness. The study was paid for from an Atlanta Regional Commission grant.
“It is a huge issue that we’re dealing with,” Henry County Commissioner Kevin Lewis said. “We have to have vision to tackle the problem most people don’t want to even recognize as a problem.”
When the topic of homelessness is brought up, it’s not just people who are “on the streets” but the “hidden homeless” as well. They are people who are not on the street but don’t have a home of their own for whatever reason and are staying with family or friends, hotels or motels, and extended stays.
Often people in those situations don’t know about or have difficulty finding resources that are available to them.
That’s where Henry County can step in — not as a provider of services but a facilitator to help people connect to other organizations that can help them.
“Henry County has the opportunity to break the cycle of homelessness by coordinating efforts in a cohesive approach against homelessness,” said Sierra Scott, one of the students who took part in the presentation.
Recommendations of the study include:
— Maintain a website where people can go to to see what services they qualify for. As part of the website, have a system where there is no duplication of services.
— Create a County Housing Authority.
— Set up a Landlord Mitigation Fund to help reduce risks for landlords who are renting to people who have been evicted or have criminal records.
In one of the findings, the students discovered that there were 1,800 homeless students in the Henry County School System.
“That’s alarming in our county,” Henry County Commissioner Johnny Wilson said about the statistics about homeless students. “So I think we probably need to look into some of these recommendations and try to see what we can do to take care of that and move forward.”
There also is no emergency housing for the general population in Henry County. However, there is emergency housing for domestic abuse victims and children.
The complete presentation is on Henry County’s YouTube channel at
