McDONOUGH — The Geranium Festival in Henry County is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This means several roads around the McDonough Square will be closed to motorists causing heavy delays in the area.
The following roads will be closed Saturday:
• Atlanta Street will be open, but drivers will be required to turn right onto Jonesboro Street.
• Hampton will be shut down at Sloan Street.
• Keys Ferry Road will be shut down at Tarpley Street.
• Macon Street will be shut down at Sloan Street.
• Sloan Street will be shut down between Griffin Street and Macon Street.
• John Frank Ward Boulevard will be shut down at Sims Street.
Side streets will be open to detour traffic, but the McDonough Police Department is asking those not attending the festival to find alternate driving routes.
Pandemic Delays
The festival, typically held in May, was moved to July 31 due to COVID-19. Last year’s festival was scrapped because of the global pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control has stated fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or social distancing, but Piedmont Henry CEO Lily Henson is asking residents to continue washing hands, wearing a mask and watching your distance. She said this is due largely to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.
“Whether this is due to the July 4 holiday weekend or the Delta variant, or some combination of both, the result is the same: we need everyone to continue doing everything they can to protect themselves, their friends, and their family,” Henson said.
Henson added that it’s safer to attend outdoor activities when possible and avoid crowds indoors. She encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.
