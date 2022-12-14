Gian D'Amico.jpg

As director of Consumer Operations, Gian D’Amico will coordinate and oversee ticket sales and logistics for major events at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

 Special Photo

HAMPTON – Gian D’Amico has been promoted to director of Consumer Operations at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison announced Wednesday.

"Gian’s leadership has contributed greatly to the success of Atlanta Motor Speedway and several of our sister facilities across the Speedway Motorsports family,” said Hutchison. “His experience and knack for identifying new opportunities in our ticket office will go a long way in this expanded role.”

