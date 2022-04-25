Junior Girl Scouts from Troop 15005 recently took part in donating planter boxes to Helping in His Name Food Pantry in Stockbridge. The project was part of the Scouts’ efforts to earn their Bronze Award. The girls built the planter boxes and then planted vegetables and fruits to provide food for the community for years to come. Shown here, left to right, with their planter boxes are Addison Beckhom, Maliyah Cunningham, Monroe Smalls, Kaylee Hopson, Liliana Olive, Katelyn McMillan, Eloise Climie and Chloe Raymond.
