HAMPTON — Prevent Child Abuse Henry is hosting a community yard sale May 21.
The sale will be be held at McBrayer Park, 10 Central Ave., in Hampton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will yard sale tables and craft vendors.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Prevent Child Abuse Henry programs such as First Steps, Darkness to Light, Parenting Matters and Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.
For more information on the nonprofit, visit www.preventchildabusehc.org.
