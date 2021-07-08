LOCUST GROVE — The Communities FORE Kids Golf Tournament held at Heron Bay Golf Club in Locust Grove, brought in approximately $15,000 to benefit Communities In Schools of Georgia in Henry County.

CIS offers students support and provides dropout prevention.

Opening ceremonies included a welcome by Kena Ceasar of Ameris Bank and thank you to title sponsor, Chick-Fil-A, and Gold sponsors Piedmont Henry, Georgia Power, Zinus, and Children’s Healthcare. Meals were provided by Chick-Fil-A, Outback Steakhouse, and Benton Village Senior Living Community who served Bloody Marys at their tee box tent.

The after-event featured a silent auction with sports and historic memorabilia, and the raffle was full of prizes, from golf gear of all kinds to gift cards to local establishments like 15th Street Pizza and Pub and Urban Air Adventure Park of McDonough.

“I am so grateful to our sponsors, golfers, and volunteers,” said CIS of Georgia External Relations Administrator, Crystal McCarthy. “Chris Williams and Jeremy York of Georgia Power went so far above and beyond to get the community excited about this year’s tournament and make the raffle really special this year.”