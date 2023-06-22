...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia, southeast Georgia and west
central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
Georgia, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge,
Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Laurens, Monroe, Montgomery, Peach,
Pulaski, Putnam, Telfair, Twiggs, Wheeler, Wilcox and Wilkinson.
In east central Georgia, Emanuel, Glascock, Greene, Hancock,
Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Treutlen, Warren, Washington and
Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Clayton, Dawson, DeKalb,
Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Rockdale and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke,
Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe and White. In southeast
Georgia, Toombs. In west central Georgia, Macon, Schley, Sumter
and Taylor.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Soils remain saturated and streamflows remain elevated from
recent rainfall. An additional 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall
is expected through Friday evening, although localized higher
amounts remain possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
While on an economic development trip to the Paris Air Show this week, Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced that automotive parts manufacturer NVH Korea will establish a new facility in Locust Grove. The project will create over 160 new jobs and bring $72 million in investment to Henry County. This is the second economic development project Kemp has announced this week while continuing to promote Georgia to international job creators.
“Thanks to our reliable infrastructure network connecting partners all over the world and a great workforce, job creators can find success in every community in our state,” said Kemp. “The incredible growth of the e-mobility and battery industries in Georgia is a testament to our ability to support large suppliers like NVH Korea. We're proud to welcome them as the latest partner in making Georgia the epicenter of the industrial revolution of our time.”
