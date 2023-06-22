While on an economic development trip to the Paris Air Show this week, Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced that automotive parts manufacturer NVH Korea will establish a new facility in Locust Grove. The project will create over 160 new jobs and bring $72 million in investment to Henry County. This is the second economic development project Kemp has announced this week while continuing to promote Georgia to international job creators.

“Thanks to our reliable infrastructure network connecting partners all over the world and a great workforce, job creators can find success in every community in our state,” said Kemp. “The incredible growth of the e-mobility and battery industries in Georgia is a testament to our ability to support large suppliers like NVH Korea. We're proud to welcome them as the latest partner in making Georgia the epicenter of the industrial revolution of our time.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.