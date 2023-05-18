GRIFFIN — A Griffin couple is charged with attempted murder and other felony charges after neighbors found a 10-year-old boy who appeared lost and malnourished walking alone in their Westminster Circle neighborhood.
The neighbors brought the child to their home and fed him. They called the Griffin Police Department after the child said he was walking to Kroger to get food and begged not to be taken back to his home, GPD Investigator Jodi Spears said during a press conference held Tuesday.
The 10-year-old child weighed 36 pounds and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, Spears added.
Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder said the child was transferred to another hospital where he is being treated for a low heart rate and malnourishment.
“I truly believe that if he had not gotten out of that home, this would be a very different case,” Broder said.
The child’s parents, Tyler Schindley, 46, and Krista Washburn Schindley, 47, are charged with criminal attempt of malice murder and second degree murder, false imprisonment, battery, simple battery and three counts of cruelty to children.
According to arrest warrants issued for the couple, the Schindleys “intentionally withheld food from the juvenile child for an extended period of time ... did not provide medical treatment and/or intervention to the juvenile child and locked the juvenile child inside his bedroom, leaving the child alone in the residence for extended periods of time and on multiple occasions with no access to lights, food, clothing or adult interaction and/or assistance.”
The arrest warrant for false imprisonment also states the child was “locked in his bedroom with no access to food, lights, hot or warm running water, outside view, toilet paper, electronic communication, human interaction, adult supervision or access to exit the juvenile victim’s bedroom or residence for extended periods of time and on multiple occasions.”
There were four other children living inside the home as well, according to the arrest warrants.
The children were homeschooled, Spears said, adding that no other information about their conditions were available Tuesday as the investigation is still in its early stages.
Broder called the case “disturbing and heartbreaking.”
“As a mother, I cannot comprehend (their actions), Broder said. “The photos are absolutely horrible. Anyone who sees them should be shaken to the core.”
The Schindleys are being held without bond in the Spalding County Jail.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.