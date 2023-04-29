Griffin Police chief placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave

GRIFFIN — Griffin Police Chief Mike Yates was placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave Friday afternoon by City Manager Jessica O'Connor, O'Connor confirmed Saturday.
Yates began his career as a deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and then served with the Atlanta Police Department. He came back to Henry County with the Henry County Police Department, rising to the rank of captain.
He also served as police chief of the Bibb County Campus Police, the Americus Police Department, and the Jonesboro (Arkansas) Police Department before coming to Griffin.
The "respective commanders of each division" will lead the GPD during the chief's absence, O’Connor said.
In a statement released Saturday, O'Connor said the action was taken in connection with the pending GBI investigation requested by Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder into the matter involving Sgt. D’Marquivius “D.J.” King, which — as also previously reported — led to King’s placement on administrative leave in February.
King was placed on administrative leave following the February arrest of Damon Beck on murder charges in connection with the May 2021 fatal shooting of Javareis Reid.
Law enforcement officials confirmed that Beck, 22, is King’s half-brother.
In her statement, O'Connor emphasized that Friday's action does not reflect any specific concerns relating to Yates but was "deemed prudent to avoid or minimize the possibility of any misunderstandings and to create an environment more conducive to the investigative process."
"It is the city of Griffin’s strong preference not to comment publicly on personnel matters, particularly those that are ongoing. However, to avoid unfounded speculation and conjecture that could both cause or contribute to the spread of misinformation throughout the community and result in unnecessary distraction or disruption to the administrative process, it has been determined that a limited statement at this time is in the best interests of all concerned," O'Connor said.
She continued, "At this point, the city intends to allow that process to run its course and does not anticipate commenting further on the matter unless or until any developments warrant," O'Connor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.