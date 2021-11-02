McDONOUGH – Halpern Enterprises Inc. has acquired McDonough West, an 80,773-square-foot shopping center at 250 Jonesboro Road in McDonough. The acquisition represents the third property Halpern has purchased in the last three years.
“We are thrilled to add another stable, established retail property to our portfolio,” said Matthew Oppenheimer, Halpern’s director of acquisitions. “Well-positioned within McDonough’s historically high-performing market, the center benefits from strong anchor tenancy and a dense population base.”
McDonough West is Halpern’s second acquisition in McDonough and the fifth shopping center the firm owns in the suburbs south of Atlanta. Through this geographic concentration of properties, the firm is able to provide a better experience for its tenants through more hands-on management and efficiencies that help lower operating costs.
Built in 2000, McDonough West is 92% occupied and anchored by a 30,000-square-foot Goodwill Store and Donation Center. The neighborhood retail center features national tenants Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, Subway and Cato with Delta Community Credit Union located on an unowned outparcel at the front of the property.
McDonough West is situated at the signalized intersection of Jonesboro Road and McDonough Parkway, adjacent to Kroger-anchored McDonough Crossing Shopping Center. An average of 31,600 vehicles per day pass by the center on Jonesboro Road, and a population base of more than 81,000 residents lives within five miles.
Halpern Enterprises also owns North McDonough Crossing, a 32,550-square-foot retail property anchored by Kroger. The firm’s acquisitions team is actively seeking neighborhood, community or power centers in high trade density areas that offer expansion, redevelopment or lease-up opportunities.
Halpern Enterprises is a privately held commercial real estate firm, specializing in retail leasing, management, acquisitions and development. Headquartered in Atlanta, Halpern owns and operates more than 50 properties, totaling more than 3.7 million square feet, in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.halpernent.com.
