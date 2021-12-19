HAMPTON — Rainy weather may have forced a delay of Hampton's annual Christmas parade last week, but the weather couldn't keep them from celebrating on Dec. 18.
The parade included a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, who are accustomed to rain in its frozen state, and several colorfully decorated floats.
Residents lined Main Street with their umbrellas to take part in the Christmas cheer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.