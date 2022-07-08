HAMPTON — Property owners in the city of Hampton could see a significant increase to their upcoming tax bill.
The City Council has tentatively adopted a millage rate of 6.5 mills, resulting in a 100% tax increase. For decades property owners in Hampton city limits have not paid property taxes.
City Manager Alex Cohilas explained the need has come to increase the millage rate to cover costs such road resurfacing, update aging infrastructure, the rising price of nearly all goods and services as well as nationally increasing pay for public service employees.
“It’s a reasoned approach to a critical issue,” he said.
The increased rate is expected to generate $1,754,316 in revenue. City officials noted homes with a fair market value of $225,000 will pay an additional $585 in taxes annually.
Cohilas said he is hoping as the commercial digest within the city grows over the next five years, that the city may be in a position to roll back the millage rate.
“Hampton has been very frugal and conservative, but we can only kick the can of capital investment down the road so far,” Cohilas said. “We’ve held down costs, and the city’s needs have accumulated.”
Residents will have an opportunity to speak to city officials on the proposed millage rate increase during three upcoming meetings at the City Hall Building, 17 East Main St. South in Hampton, July 18 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and July 25 at 6 p.m.
The City Council is expected to adopt the final millage rate on July 25.
