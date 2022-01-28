McDONOUGH — A Hampton High School teacher has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with students.
Austin Smallwood, 26, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Smallwood was initially arrested on Jan. 27 for unrelated drug charges. He has since been placed on administrative leave.
The incident, according to the HCSO, is believed to have taken place in December 2021 at the school.
“It is imperative that we ensure the safety and security of our students,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said. “In order to maintain the integrity of this fluid investigation and to ensure the information being provided is accurate, we are limited to the number of specifics that can be released. But trust and believe we will do everything in our power to protect our students.”
Smallwood is currently being held in the Henry County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.