Hampton Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

A clear sky. Cold. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 1, 2024 @ 5:03 pm
LOVEJOY — At the request of the Lovejoy Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lovejoy.
Jean A. Cesar, 40, of Hampton, died in the Saturday incident, according to a GBI press release, and no officers were injured.
