Hampton Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

LOVEJOY — At the request of the Lovejoy Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lovejoy.

Jean A. Cesar, 40, of Hampton, died in the Saturday incident, according to a GBI press release, and no officers were injured. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.