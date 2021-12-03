ATLANTA — A Hampton man found guilty in July of filing false liens against federal officials has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.
Hakim Amal Archible, 38, was sentenced Nov. 16 in U.S. District Court. He was tried on the charges against him in July and found guilty of three counts of filing and attempting to file false and retaliatory liens against the real and personal property of certain federal employees and one count of obstructing the Internal Revenue Service. Archible has been sentence to a total of eight years, nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
“Harassing federal officials through the filing of false liens is serious criminal conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Congress enacted the retaliatory lien statute to address the problem of frivolous retaliatory liens, too often used by tax defiers and sovereign citizens to obstruct the tax laws and harass government employees.”
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Archible was jailed in Henry County in 2014 and 2015 on unrelated charges when he filed or attempted to file false liens against the property of IRS Commissioner John Koskinen, listing himself as the creditor. In addition, Archible later filed liens against U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, naming himself as the creditor.
In addition to the false liens filed against the federal officials, Archible filed false liens against the chief judge of Henry County Superior Court, and the former clerk of Henry County Superior Court.
Witnesses testified that the lien filings are publicly available and can be accessed through an internet search. A court order is required to remove the liens from the public portal. The victims testified that they were concerned that these liens could affect their credit or their property and that they felt threatened and harassed by the conduct.
