ATLANTA — A federal jury has found Hampton resident Hakim Amal Archible guilty on three counts of filing or attempting to file false liens against federal officials and one count of obstructing or impeding the administration of the Internal Revenue Service.

“In this case, the defendant filed false liens against current and former public officials to bully and harass them,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Archible learned that our office will vigorously pursue individuals who improperly weaponize the lien system in Georgia.”

“TIGTA’s statutory mission includes investigating individuals who are alleged to pose a threat to IRS employees engaged in the lawful collection of taxes,” said J. Russell George, the Treasury inspector general for Tax Administration. “Attempts to intimidate or retaliate against IRS employees engaged in the performance of their official duties will be aggressively pursued. We appreciate the efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in working with TIGTA to protect the integrity of Federal tax administration.”

According to Erskine, evidence at trial showed that in October of 2014, Archible, 29, received an IRS tax penalty letter for $5,000 for filing frivolous tax returns. In retaliation, Archible filed false liens against the former Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and the former IRS Commissioner with the Fayette County Clerk of Court in 2014 and 2015. The liens were in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $100 billion and named the federal officials as debtors and responsible parties for Archible’s financial liabilities.

Archible also filed false liens against Georgia state officials. Archible targeted Henry County officials, including the clerk of court, district attorney, and Superior Court judge, because he was being prosecuted there on unrelated charges. Archible’s conduct demonstrated a pattern of harassment and retaliation.

Sentencing for Archible is scheduled for Oct. 1, at 10 a.m., before U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Angela Adams and Erin N. Spritzer are prosecuting the case.

