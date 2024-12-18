“As a youngster I can just remember waking up on Christmas Day and not having toys under my tree, and I remember the effect that that had growing up so the work that they are doing is literally changing kids’ lives,” Locust Grove High School Assistant Principal Michael Hope said during the program.
Locust Grove High School student Kacey Farquharson speaks during the ceremony.
Some of the more than 700 toys collected.
Locust Grove High School student Salma Huerta Gonzales explains the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, which guarantees the right to an education for homeless children and youth.
Locust Grove High School student Raven Wilson speaks during the ceremony.
“It’s amazing how this has continued to grow year after year,” Locust Grove High School Principal Tony Townsend said during the presentation.
