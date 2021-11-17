LOCUST GROVE — Harvest Point Church invites the community to take a step back in time to the small town where Jesus was born through its annual Walk Through Bethlehem presentation. Attendees will be able to explore Bethlehem and encounter camels, Mary, Joseph, shepherds, and experience the sights, sounds, and significance of Christmas — the birth of Jesus Christ. The event is free and suitable for all ages.
Return to Bethlehem will be presented Friday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Harvest Point Church is located at 911 Simpson Mill Road, Locust Grove.
To attend, simply arrive at the church during the time periods listed above. Upon arrival, the church’s parking team will find out how many are in your party and have you wait in your car. When it’s your family’s turn to go on the journey, the team notify you and pair you with a guide. The guide will then take you, along with other families, past many biblical scenes culminating with Mary, Joseph and Jesus at the manger. You’ll see camels, campfires, angels, shepherds, and so much more designed to illustrate the significance of Christmas.
Since this is a walking journey, golf carts for guests with mobility issues are available. Simply let the parking team know when you arrive. Interpretation in Spanish and ASL is available as well.
For more information, visit harvestpointumc.com/return-to-bethlehem/
