...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM EDT THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east Georgia. Highest temperatures
expected in east central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
Birch Creek Elementary Principal Quavious Young cuts the ribbon with actor and comedian Chris Tucker, students, school staff and others Tuesday, July 30. More photos from the ribbon-cutting event are on the web at https://www.henryherald.com.
STAFF PHOTOS: ANTHONY RHOADS
Birch Creek Elementary Principal Quavious Young cuts the ribbon with Henry County Interim Superintendent Dr. Carl Knowlton; School Board members Holly Cobb, Sophe Pope and Pam Nutt and students.
Eagle’s Landing High School cheerleaders helped celebrate the ribbon-cutting for Henry County’s newest school. Birch Creek Elementary is part of the Eagle’s Landing cluster of schools.
Birch Creek Elementary counselor Chelsey Brown led one of the tours of the new facility.
Henry County Interim Superintendent Dr. Carl Knowlton speaks during the ceremony.
Henry County Board of Education Chair Sophe Pope speaks during the ceremony.
Birch Creek Elementary Principal Quavious Young speaks during the ceremony.
Comedian and actor Chris Tucker attended the event. Tucker is partnering with the school to provide a clothes closet for students.
Birch Creek Elementary Principal Quavious Young and comedian and actor Chris Tucker.
One of the bulletin boards in the school.
Birch Creek Elementary Principal Quavious Young is interviewed by media.
After the ribbon-cutting, tours were given of the new school.
Birch Creek Elementary counselor Chelsey Brown leads a tour of the new school.
MCDONOUGH — Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Birch Creek Elementary School was a full-circle moment for Principal Quavious Wright.
The Hampton native grew up in Henry County school system — attending Oakland Elementary from kindergarten through fourth grade, but he’s no stranger to being a part of a new school. After that, he was not only one of the first group of students Mt. Carmel Elementary but Luella Middle School and Luella High School as well.
