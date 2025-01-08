The Henry County Water Authority put a bow on its 2024 program year by bringing home awards from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals Fall Conference.

The HCWA received GAWP Platinum Awards for its (Wastewater) Collection System and Water Distribution System, as well as a Platinum Award for its Walnut Creek Water Reclamation Facility Central Laboratory and a Gold Award for its Tussahaw Water Plant Laboratory.

