...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is possible. Snow and sleet
accumulations in the mountains could average between three to six
inches with locally higher amounts possible. Further south to the
Interstate 20 corridor, a mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain
and rain is likely. Snow accumulations of two to four inches is
possible with icing amounts around a tenth of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest, and west
central Georgia.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, with travel likely
becoming difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Friday commute and linger into Saturday morning. Bridges and
overpasses could become icy even if temperatures remain slightly
above freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this hazardous
situation. Any slight deviations in temperatures or track of the
weather system will result in changes for the precipitation type
forecast.
&&
Henry County Water Authority professionals received several industry awards during the Georgia Association of Water Professionals Fall Conference.
Henry County Water Authority Water Reclamation Compliance Supervisor Kelly Prescott-McDaniel, center, accepts the GAWP Laboratory QA/QC Platinum Award for the Walnut Creek Water Reclamation Facility’s Central Lab. Prescott-McDaniel also received the Ira C. Kelley Award for her achievements in the environmental laboratory field.
James C. “Cliff” Sims Jr. was inducted into the GAWP Golden Manhole Society, which recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the art and science of collection system operations.
SPECIAL PHOTO: HENRY COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY
The Henry County Water Authority’s Ray Sanders, second from left, and Cliff Hardin, third from left, accept the GAWP Collection System Platinum Award on behalf of the HCWA.
SPECIAL PHOTOS: HENRY COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY
The Henry County Water Authority’s Kimbrough Pace, second from left, and Tabby Lee, third from left, accept the GAWP Water Distribution System Platinum Award on behalf of the HCWA.
Henry County Water Authority’s Ryan Sharpe, second from left, and Tabby Lee, third from left, accept the GAWP Laboratory QA/QC Gold Award for the Tussahaw Water Plant Lab.
The Henry County Water Authority put a bow on its 2024 program year by bringing home awards from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals Fall Conference.
The HCWA received GAWP Platinum Awards for its (Wastewater) Collection System and Water Distribution System, as well as a Platinum Award for its Walnut Creek Water Reclamation Facility Central Laboratory and a Gold Award for its Tussahaw Water Plant Laboratory.
