Kraft Heinz has just rolled out a new product that the condiment company says is the "biggest innovation in sauce since the packet itself."
Earlier this month, the world's largest producer of ketchup announced the Packet Roller, a ketchup bottle-shaped gadget that allows users to squeeze the most out of a condiment packet.
"Do not click 'purchase' unless you are prepared to change everything about the way you sauce," the Heinz Packet Roller website says. The roller goes for $5.70.
The roller is pocket-sized, can be added to a keychain, and features a packet corner cutter.
This announcement could be part of the fast-tracked, "future-focused culinary and packaging innovations" that Steve Cornell, president of Kraft Heinz's US grocery business unit, hinted at earlier this year amid a shortage of ketchup packets.
A surge in takeout and delivery food orders during the pandemic led to a scarcity of ketchup packets.
In April, Heinz pledged to increase production of ketchup by 25% to 12 billion packets annually.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
