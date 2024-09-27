Sun and clouds mixed. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 29, 2024 @ 10:11 am
Springdale Road near East Lake Road in McDonough was flooded.
A downed tree in the Asa Mosley Road area in Stockbridge.
A sinkhole at 119 Barber Drive, Stockbridge.
Damage at the Henry County Water Authority reservoirs.
Downed trees and power lines in the Fairview Road and Springview Drive area.
A downed tree in the Flat Shoals Church Road area.
Storm damage at 1375 Upchurch Road near Turner Road.
Trees and power lines were down at Kelleytown Road at Airline Road.
As Hurricane Helene moved through Henry County Friday, the storm left a wake of flooding, road closures, power outages and other damage. Here are some scenes from storm damage throughout the county.
