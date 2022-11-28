McDONOUGH — Falling leaves and a chill in the air have brought with them the holiday season.
Throughout Henry and Clayton counties a number of events is planned to celebrate — parades, tree lighting ceremonies, elf hikes, hot cocoa and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
HENRY COUNTY
♦ Locust Grove
The Annual Christmas parade and festival in downtown Locust Grove will be held on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival will feature live music with craft vendors on Cleveland Street. Enjoy some yummy treats, and visit with Santa Claus.
Nov. 24
Lighting of the Tree
The Annual Locust Grove Lighting of the Tree will be held on Nov. 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. on the front lawn of City Hall. There will be music, hot chocolate and Santa’s arrival.
♦ Hampton
Dec. 10
A Christmas Festival is planned for Dec. 10 at Nash Farm Park, 4361 Jonesboro Road in Hampton. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and feature holiday characters, a viewing of “The Santa Claus” movie and free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. A Candy Cane Drop will be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 3
Enjoy cookies with Mrs. Claus on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Historic Train Depot, 20 East Main St. in Hampton.
Dec. 10
Hampton Christmas Parade
The Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 10 starting at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Hampton.
♦ Stockbridge
Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Dec. 1 from 5-9 p.m. in the amphitheater parking lot. There will be arts and crafts vendors, food and a tree lighting.
♦ McDonough
The city of McDonough will host its tree lighting ceremony from 4-5 p.m. on the McDonough Square, followed by the annual Christmas Parade starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Santa & Mrs. Claus visit
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on the McDonough Square for several days throughout December.
Dec. 3 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 9 — 3-7 p.m.
Dec. 10 — 1-5 p.m.
Dec. 17 — 4-8 p.m.
♦ Panola Mountain
Holiday Elf Hike
The community is invited to celebrate the holidays at Panola Mountain State Park on Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. at the Nature Center. There will be activities that include sipping hot cocoa, crafts and hiking the Rock Outcrop Trail.
The cost is $5 and $5 for parking.
Attendees must register in advance at www.gastateparks.org/PanolaMountain?s=0.0.0.5&_ga=2.224835738.1038631457.1668538389-1121959530.1668538388
CLAYTON COUNTY
♦ Jonesboro
Dec. 3
Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony
A Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Dec. 3 starting at 5 p.m. on Main Street.
♦ Lovejoy
Dec. 3
Christmas in Lovejoy
Celebrate the holidays with Christmas in Lovejoy on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at Mayor’s Park, 11596 Hastings Bridge Road.
There will be a toy giveaway, holiday shopping, fashion show and raffles. To register for a free toy for children ages 16 and under, visit www.cityoflovejoy.com. Toys will be given out based on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.
♦ Forest Park
Dec. 3
Holiday Parade and Celebration
Forest Park’s annual Holiday Parade and Celebration will be on Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. The parade will end at Starr Park for the lighting of theChristmas tree. Hot chocolate as well as free photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be available. The parade will begin at the old Bank of America drive-through.
♦ Morrow
Dec. 2
Yule Log Celebration
Clayton County Parks and Recreation is holding its annual Yule Log Celebration with bonfire, storytelling, music and refreshments. Attendees should bring their own mug for cocoa and be entered into a prize drawing. The free celebration will begin at 7 p.m.
The event will be at the Reynolds Nature Preserve, 5665 Reynolds Road in Morrow. Event parking will be at Morrow Elementary School, 6115 Reynolds Road in Morrow. Shuttles will be provided.
Dec. 3
Christmas in the Park
The city of Morrow is hosting its annual Christmas in the Park 2022 Dec. 3 from 4-8 p.m. in The District, 1065 Olde Towne, Morrow Road in Morrow. There will be food, pictures with Santa, kids play zone, skating and hot cocoa.
Rockdale & Newton counties
Thursday, Dec. 1
Santa on the Square
Come visit with Santa Claus on the Historic Downtown Covington Square from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 2 & 4
Christmas at Porter with the Oxford Singers
The Oxford Singers will perform in concert Friday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m., and Dec. 4 at 3 p.m., at Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington. For ticket information visit newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.
Olde Town Christmas Party
Olde Town Conyers presents the Olde Town Christmas Party and Food Truck Event Friday, Dec. 2, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Selfies with Santa, food trucks, live music, marshmallow roasting, children’s activities, special guest appearances and much more. Parents bring your camera to capture photos of your children with Santa.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Mistletoe Market
Covington will host its Mistletoe Market Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features a variety of artisans and vendors who will set up under the trees in the downtown Square Park.
Covington Lions Club Christmas Parade
The annual Lions Club Christmas Parade will step off in Covington at 10 a.m. The parade will celebrate Covington’s Bicentennial as well as the holiday season with the theme “200 Years of History, Infinite Possibilities for the Future.” Parade line up will take place on Newton Drive, and the parade route will continue onto Anderson Street, right on Floyd Street, around the Square, to Conyers Street, Mill Street and back to Newton Drive.
Conyers Christmas Parade
The city of Conyers will host its annual Christmas Parade starting at 2 p.m. The theme this year is “Super Heroes Save Christmas.” Prizes will be awarded for the best entries. The parade will roll down Main Street with over 80 entries of Christmas fun. The lighting of the Christmas tree will follow the parade at 6 p.m. at the Rockdale Auditorium.
Dec. 9 — 11
The Nutcracker
The Covington Regional Ballet presents “The Nutcracker,” a Christmas tradition, on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. All performances take place at Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington. For ticket information visit newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Mistletoe Market
The Mistletoe Market returns, this time at Heirloom Park at the Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St., Covington. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Santa on the Square
Still haven’t given Santa your wish list? Here’s another opportunity to visit with him on the Covington Square from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Mistletoe Market
The final Mistletoe Market of the season will be held at Heirloom Park at the Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St., Covington. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
