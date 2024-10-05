Henry BOC OKs Drainage Improvements For Greenview Subdivision

MCDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved more than $1.539 million in drainage improvements for the Greenview subdivision.

The improvements will be paid for from Community Development Block Grant money ($634,908) and Stormwater Enterprise funds ($904,544.75).

