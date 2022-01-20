McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has approved the qualifying fees for county offices in the 2022 general primary and/or general election ballots.
The fees are 3% of the total gross salary for elected offices.
The following is the list of fees:
• County Commissioner — $1,102.15 ($36,738.48)
• Board of Education — $556.38 ($18,546)
• State Court Judge — $4,975.84 ($165,861.27)
• Magistrate Court Judge — $4,727.04 ($157,568.21)
The general primary election will be held on May 24. The general election will be held on Nov. 8.
