McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the county’s millage rate at 12.733 mills Tuesday morning.
Though the rate remains the same as in previous years, the growth in the county’s tax digest means some residents will see an increase in their property taxes. The millage rate means $12.733 is collected per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
County officials are forecasting an additional $6.4 million of local property and sales taxes compared to last year.
Tax bills will be mailed out by Sept. 1 and due by Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.