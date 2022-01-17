McDONOUGH — Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell’s county attorney appointment will stand.
In December, Harrell named Nancy Rowan with Squire Patton Boggs law firm as the new county attorney starting on Jan. 1.
A special called meeting Friday morning was held after BOC members informed Harrell they wanted an opportunity to review and possibly amend Rowan’s engagement letter. By law, the BOC, with a majority vote, has 30 days to reject Harrell’s selection.
A vote on Friday revealed two objections. Commissioner Greg Cannon, who did not give a reason, and Commissioner Johnny Wilson.
Wilson said he wanted the county to advertise the position and allow the board to interview candidates.
“Until we can go through that process, I will continue to reject,” he said.
To that, Harrell said she had given the board ample time to vet Rowan or bring other options to the table, noting that Wilson submitted the names of two attorneys on Jan. 13.
“I had the opportunity to review those two and I still feel the selection I brought forth is still the best representation,” she said.
Harrell’s change in attorney announcement was emailed to board members on Dec. 22.
The board amended Rowan’s engagement letter to appoint Fincher Denmark LLC law firm as litigation and special council to the Board of Commissioners.
The following language was also added: Notwithstanding the provisions of Georgia Bill, Senate Bill 22, the board of commissioners only by majority vote may terminate the services of Squire Patton Boggs and Fincher Denmark LLC.
In December, Harrell said she opted not to reappoint longtime County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter to the position because she wants to move in a different direction.
“Sometimes you need to have a fresh start,” she said.
Rowan most recently served as assistant county attorney in Fulton County and assistant district attorney with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
According to Rowan’s bio, she has practiced law for more than 15 years with experience representing local governments in performing day-to-day operations, drafting local ordinances, negotiating and drafting contracts and ensuring compliance with zoning and code enforcement laws.
Harrell said she was impressed with Rowan’s credentials, adding that she’s very well respected and has a lot of experience dealing with county government.
Rowan will be responsible for providing the following services:
♦ Attending the meetings of the Board of Commissioners and other boards or agencies of the county as directed by the county;
♦ Provide legal opinions, verbally or in writing, in response to inquiries from members of the BOC, department heads, elected officials and constitutional officers;
♦ Draft and review ordinances, resolutions and policies as requested by the county;
♦ Handle all legal matters affecting the County not otherwise specifically assigned to other counsel;
♦ Draft, review and/or approve contracts and agreements of the county;
♦ Represent the Henry County Board of Tax Assessors in litigation matters related to the appeal of ad valorem tax assessments;
♦ Monitor and supervise claims and lawsuits assigned to other counsel;
♦ Represent the county, county officials, employees, and constitutional officers in litigation matters related to the performance of official duties which are not otherwise handled through the county’s insurance policies;
♦ Plan and conduct training sessions for county employees as requested by the county;
♦ Approve and appoint all associate or co-county counsel.
The cost for services is $34,500 monthly.
Jaugstetter’s monthly retainer was $17,500, not including billable hours to perform services outside the scope of his contract.
Harrell said over the last year, Jaugstetter’s average monthly bill was about $35,000.
She said she hopes to save the county money by expanding Rowan’s responsibilities so as to cut down on additional monthly billable hours.
To view the virtual special called meeting, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/government/agenda-minutes and select media.
