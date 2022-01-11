McDONOUGH — A project to equip 55 schools with enhanced security measures is slated to begin in March.
The Henry County Board of Education unanimously awarded a $5.6 million contract to Place Services Inc. to install front door buzzers and cameras at existing schools, the administration office and maintenance buildings. Staff members will be issued a key card that can be used to enter buildings.
The security system is the same piloted at McDonough High and Middle schools.
The project is part of the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 6 approved by voters in March 2021.
The installation is expected to be completed by December.
Chief Operations Manager Josh Malcom said the security access system will now become standard for all future facilities constructed by Henry County Schools.
Board member Sophe Pope said she was happy to support the measure, noting the request for enhanced security was “something heard during community conversations” previously held.
The enhanced security measure is one of several the school district has implemented over the last few years. In February 2020, the board approved the purchase of a campus response system which provides faculty with alert badges that can call for help in real time in the event of an injured or sick student, class disruption of active shooter. Alerts are communicated through the buildings using light beacons and intercom system. Additionally, the district hired additional resource officers and renovated entrances to direct all visitors to the front office.
