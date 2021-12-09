McDONOUGH — The Henry County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation has announced the 2022 Scholarship for Young Women, which will award two Henry County high school students with scholarships of $500 each.
This is the fourth year that the foundation has awarded the Scholarship for Young Women. Applications for the two scholarships are being accepted now through Jan. 17.
To qualify, applicants must be female and in their junior or senior year in high school in Henry County. The scholarships are open to students attending Henry County Schools, private schools, and home school students. The scholarship criteria require students to be in good standing with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and to write and submit a 500-word essay by the deadline of Feb. 26. The online application can be accessed via the Chamber’s website at www.henrycountywomenssummit.com/scholarships.
“The Chamber’s Education Foundation is proud to offer these two scholarships to young women who demonstrate resilience and purpose at this stage in their lives. To the winners, the scholarships serve as a boost of encouragement to push through obstacles and find a way forward. We look forward to presenting the scholarships to the winners at our annual Women’s EmPOWERment Summit on March 3, 2022, at the Fairview Performing Arts Theater,” said Joseph Henning, president and CEO, Henry County Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, email info@henrycounty.com or call 770-957-5786.
