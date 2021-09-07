McDONOUGH — The heartbeat of millions of Americans will sync in honor Saturday morning as the nation collectively pauses in memory on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Moments of silence will be held across the country — the first at 8:46 a.m. when American Airlines Flight 11 was deliberately crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, followed by the second crash into the South Tower at 9:03 a.m.
At 9:37 a.m. American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon and minutes later at 9:59 a.m. the South Tower collapsed.
At 10:03 a.m. Americans will honor the heroes of Flight 93 as they launched a plan to take down terrorists who hijacked their flight. The plane crashed into an empty field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania taking the lives of all souls on board.
Twenty-fives minutes later at 10:28 a.m. the World Trade Center’s North Tower collapsed.
Nearly 3,000 victims died as a result of the terrorist attacks.
Residents of Henry and Clayton counties will do their part to honor the victims from memorial ceremonies to a fundraising 5K. The following is a list of events planned for Sept. 11.
City of Stockbridge
The city of Stockbridge has partnered with Henry County public safety organizations and the Stockbridge High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps will hold a memorial ceremony in honor of the victims of 9/11.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. The intersections of North Henry Boulevard and East Atlanta Road will be blocked off during the ceremony.
For more information, visit www.cityofstockbridge.com.
City of McDonough
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation McDonough 5K Run and Walk will be held Saturday in honor of first responders and military service members. A 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will also be held featuring guest speakers. Vendor booths and food trucks will also be on site.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at 43 Lawrenceville St. across from the McDonough Police Department.
The cost to participate is $35 for adults, $25 for first responders and military, $20 for children ages 13-17 and $10 for children ages 12 and under. Virtual runners and walkers can also participate for $35.
To register, visit https://dogood.t2t.org/event/2021-tunnel-to-towers-5k-run-and-walk-mcdonough-ga/e339233.
City of Riverdale
The city of Riverdale and Veterans Helping Veterans are hosting a 20th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Riverdale Amphitheater, 7210 Church St. in Riverdale.
For more information, call 770-909-5300 or visit www.riverdalega.gov.
Clayton State University
Clayton State University’s Campus Events Council is holding a balloon release in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The event will be held at the Student Activities Center, 2000 Clayton State Blvd. in Morrow from 10-11 a.m.
Clayton County Police
Clayton County Police Department is hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in honor of the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The event will be held on Facebook Live starting at 8:15 a.m. at www.Facebook.com/ClaytonCountyPD
City of Forest Park
The city of Forest Park and the Forest Park Ministers Association will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday starting at noon. The event will be held at Starr Park, 5301 Park Ave in Forest Park.
