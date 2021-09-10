STOCKBRIDGE — The Georgia Department of Transportation and contractor Webber Construction will continue overnight lane closures this weekend for the ongoing concrete rehabilitation project on Interstate 75 in Henry and Clayton Counties, from the Georgia 54 interchange (exit 233) to just past the Interstate 675 split (MP 226).
The overnight lane closures may include multiple lanes.
The schedule is:
Southbound Lanes
• Monday - Thursday: 8 p.m. - noon
• Friday - Saturday: 8 p.m. - 8 a.m.
• Saturday - Sunday: 7 p.m. - 10 a.m.
• Sunday - Monday: 7 p.m. - noon
Northbound Lanes
• Monday - Thursday: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.
• Friday - Saturday: 8 p.m. - 7 a.m.
• Saturday - Sunday: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.
• Sunday - Monday: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.
The work items that remain to be completed include spot patching, sealing the joints, grinding the surface for smoothness, striping and installing raised pavement markers, as well as any corrective tasks.
All drivers should still anticipate possible back-ups at this location during these scheduled closures. To avoid delays, they should:
Use a favorite GPS app to automatically re-route them around the work zones. Download the free 511Georgia app, which provides real-time information on all of Georgia's interstate traffic
The Henry and Clayton County project is now expected to be completed by the end of September.
