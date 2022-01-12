ATLANTA — ACCG, Georgia’s County Association, recently awarded Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell with a certificate for successfully completing the core requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy.
ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia have collaborated for more than two decades to provide county officials with supplemental training and educational tools in the Lifelong Learning Academy. With abundant courses to choose from, every county official has a tailor-made learning experience that allows them to excel in specific areas of expertise.
“County officials are faced with many challenges and ever-evolving circumstances under which they must govern Georgia’s local communities,” said Dave Wills, ACCG’s executive director. “The Lifelong Learning Academy was created to help them navigate those challenges. I commend county leaders such as Chair Harrell, who take full advantage of educational opportunities to further their knowledge on how to better serve their communities.”
The Lifelong Learning Academy was created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges regularly faced by county officials. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee – comprised of county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia – meet regularly to review and adjust accordingly. Through this collaborative approach, the Lifelong Learning Academy has been successful in equipping county officials with the necessary skills to meet the needs of their constituents.
“I am pleased to share that I have been recognized through the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government and ACCG as a certified county commissioner. This will allow me to continue to serve and make Henry County a great place to live, work, and play,” said Harrell.
