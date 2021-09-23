McDONOUGH — The Henry Board of Commissioners discussed a variety of vaccine incentives and “hero” pay for essential employees Tuesday night, agreeing by consensus that they will focus on encouraging workers to get the vaccine and creating a healthy workforce.
County Manager Cherie Hobson Matthews presented a variety of incentives offered by other jurisdictions at the commissioners’ regular meeting and outlined some options for commissioners to consider. She also presented information on insurance surcharges that can be applied to employees who choose not to be vaccinated.
Commissioner Dee Clemmons said she supported incentives for employees, saying she would like to see the amount of the incentive be tiered.
“Those who have already been vaccinated get an amount; those who get vaccinated over the next two months will have an amount; and those who don’t want to be vaccinated will have to be tested (before coming to work),” said Clemmons.
Commissioner Vivian Thomas said she would like the vaccine incentive weighted toward public safety employees, who have experienced the greatest percentage of COVID-19 cases.
Thomas also said the county needs to define the medical and religious exemptions it will accept from employees who opt not to get vaccinated and might be required to pay a surcharge.
“All of a sudden people have become quite religious lately,” she said. “… they’ve even created some religions.”
Thomas noted that the county is not trying to mandate that employees get the vaccine.
“The goal is not to try to force people to do things,” she said. “The goal is to protect those who are willing to work. And if we have firemen and police officers and first responders who are placing their lives on the line for someone else, I think it is right for us to do what we can to protect them and to support them.”
Commissioner Johnny Wilson said he does not support paying employees to be vaccinated, nor does he support insurance surcharges for those who don’t.
“I’m not in favor of the government throwing money at employees that don’t want to be vaccinated,” he said. “They are responsible adults.”
Commissioners indicated they did not support “hero” pay for front-line workers, but would rather encourage employees to get vaccinated.
“We need to determine what our focus is, and our focus is a healthy county,” said Commissioner Thomas. “We’re doing our best to protect the people who are willing to work in this environment. We are asking a lot of them when they have to go out and care for people who have made a choice not to get vaccinated.”
Matthews will gather preferences on the incentives from commissioners and come back with a recommendation for board consideration at a meeting in the future. Any incentives approved by the board will be paid from the American Rescue Act funding the county received from the federal government.
