McDONOUGH — Henry County officials are hopeful they can reach an intergovernmental agreement with the four cities in the county in order to collect the maximum Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for Transportation allowed.
The county has developed a transportation project list and is looking to place a TSPLOST referendum on the ballot in November. A majority of commissioners said Tuesday they approve of the project list, although one said he would not support it.
The county faces two possible scenarios for TSPLOST collections. If an intergovernmental agreement with a majority of the cities — including the most populous, Stockbridge and McDonough — is in place, the county and cities will be able to collect the maximum 1% sales tax over five years. If unable to reach that agreement, the collection rate would drop to .75%.
County Manager Cherie Hobson-Matthews said total collections at 1% would be approximately $245 million; at the .75% rate, collections would total $183,750,000, a difference of $61,250,000.
“It’s very important that we come to a consensus because we all stand to win in terms of collections and in terms of the projects we’ll be able to accomplish,” Hobson-Matthews told commissioners at a called meeting Tuesday to discuss the county’s project list.
Under the county’s proposed IGA, funds generated by the TSPLOST would be divided among the jurisdictions based on population, with Henry County receiving 68.88% ($165 million); Stockbridge - 12.75% ($30.5 million); McDonough - 11.41% ($27.3 million); Locust Grove - 3.51% ($8.4 million); and Hampton - 3.45% ($8.3 million). A collection fee of $2.45 million and management costs of $3 million would also be deducted from the total $245 million collected.
If an IGA cannot be achieved, by state law the allocation of funds would be based on a three-year average of each city’s transportation expenditures. Under that scenario, Locust Grove would receive about $500,000 more while the other cities would receive significantly less.
Hobson-Matthews presented a major transportation projects list to commissioners, saying the list was developed by staff after discussions with each of the district commissioners. She said the projects would provide traffic relief for Henry residents regardless of where they live and address “major pain points” commissioners identified in their districts.
At the full collection rate, the proposed project list is as follows:
• Widening Ga. Highway 81 from Postmaster Drive to North Bethany Road - $28 million (cost share with McDonough)
• Widening Bill Gardner Parkway from Ga. Highway 155 to Interstate 75 - $34 million (cost share with Locust Grove)
• Widening Jonesboro Road from Mill Road to N. Mt. Carmel Road - $35 million
• Widening Mill Road from Flea Market to Jonesboro Road - $5 million
• McDonough Parkway from Ga. Highway 142 to Ga. Highway 155 - $14 million
• Widening Rock Quarry Road from Hospital Drive to Ga. Highway 138 - $27 million (cost share with Stockbridge)
• Widening Fairview Road from Hearn Road to Ga. Highway 155 - $12 million
Hobson-Matthews said that list would leave about $10 million remaining that the district commissioners could divide for resurfacing projects in their districts.
District 5 Commissioner Bruce Holmes was the lone dissenter to the proposed project list, saying that $2 million would not be enough to address the resurfacing needs in his district. He said he would like to see all the county’s funding divided evenly among the five districts.
The result of that, said Hobson-Matthews, is that fewer major projects could be completed.
Holmes said he would not support the TSPLOST and would encourage his constituents to vote against it.
Hobson-Matthews reminded commissioners that a portion of the county’s regular SPLOST funds is already devoted to transportation projects, and funding in the general fund can also be used for road improvements.
By state law, in order for a county to qualify for a single-county TSPLOST, it must already have a regular SPLOST in place. The TSPLOST is designed to meet transportation needs that are not met by the regular SPLOST.
Commissioner Vivian Thomas said she hoped the cities would be willing to work with the county in order to collect the maximum TSPLOST percentage.
“I want to see them step up and join the battle and make this happen,” she said.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the IGA, including the project list, on July 7.
