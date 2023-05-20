Henry County among recipients of ARC’s 2023 Community Development Assistance Program

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Regional Commission announced recently that it will provide critical planning and technical support to five metro Atlanta communities through the agency’s Community Development Assistance Program (CDAP), with Henry County among them.
Henry will get a $125,000 grant for the Henry County Local Bus Service Creative Placemaking Plan.
The study will help in assessing new fixed-route local bus services in Henry County between downtown McDonough and the Clayton County border through Stockbridge.
The study will develop the proposed bus route into a more transit-friendly corridor by designing bus stops, bus stop signs, bus stop shelters, landscaping, sidewalks, crosswalks, flashing beacon lights and other “transit creative placemaking” concepts that prioritize safety and accessibility.
Also, this plan may recommend more land use policies and regulations for consideration by the Henry County Board of Commissioners to make the proposed bus route and its vicinity a more transit-friendly corridor.
“We are delighted to receive this news and certainly appreciate the Atlanta Regional Commission’s selecting our project for a grant award,” Henry County Director of Transportation Planning Sam Baker said. “The Henry County Local Bus Service Creative Placemaking Plan will further our effort to reduce our dependence on cars, promote alternate modes of transportation, reduce traffic congestion, and develop a proposed bus route into a more transit-friendly corridor.”
The ARC also awarded a grant to DeKalb County while the cities of Suwanee, Marietta, and College Park will receive ARC assistance on projects.
The projects were chosen through a competitive process that solicited proposals from local governments, Community Improvement Districts, and non-profits across the Atlanta region.
ARC will provide a combination of staffing resources and grants to the selected communities to support a wide range of initiatives that aim to improve quality of life for residents.
Priority was given to applications that demonstrated an active partnership between the local government and a community-based organization, reflecting CDAP’s continuing efforts to focus on advancing community resiliency and social equity.
“This year’s CDAP projects are highly innovative and hold the potential to spark meaningful change,” said Samyukth Shenbaga, managing director of Community Development at ARC. “These are the kind of ideas and initiatives needed to improve quality of life and make our region more equitable. We’re excited to roll up our sleeves and get started.”
