Henry County among recipients of ARC’s 2023 Community Development Assistance Program

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Regional Commission announced recently that it will provide critical planning and technical support to five metro Atlanta communities through the agency’s Community Development Assistance Program (CDAP), with Henry County among them.

Henry will get a $125,000 grant for the Henry County Local Bus Service Creative Placemaking Plan.

