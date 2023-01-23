McDONOUGH — Henry County is applying for three grants to help pay for road projects throughout the county.
If approved, the grants will be awarded by the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank. The GTIB is administered by the State Road and Tollway Authority and offers grants and low-interest loans to “highly competitive transportation projects that have enhanced mobility and driven economic development in local communities throughout Georgia.”
Henry County will be competing against other communities. According to the Transportation Planning Department, the county will be more competitive in the field by agreeing to a local match. The county is pledging 20% in local funding per grant request for a total of $1.2 million. The county will use $700,000 from fund balance and $500,000 of Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenue.
Proposed projects:
♦ Mill Road widening from Jonesboro Road to Ga. Highway 81 preliminary engineering — $1.2 million with $300,000 in matching funds
♦ Willow Lane widening from Jonesboro Road to Ga. Highway 20 preliminary engineering — $1.6 million with $400,000 in matching funds
♦ East Atlanta Road resurfacing from Old Conyers Road to Fairview Road — $2 million with $500,000 in matching funds.
In 2021, the county applied for grant funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission receiving $2.2 million in federal transportation funds.