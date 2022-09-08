McDONOUGH — The design of the new Henry County Aquatic Center was unveiled Wednesday.
The indoor aquatic center and outdoor water park will feature numerous amenities including a lazy river, water slides, play pool, roof top terrace, concessions and a food truck location. Inside will be a 50-meter (or 164 feet) competitive swimming pool, the same size used for Olympic Games, as well as a therapeutic and recreation pool.
Leisure & Public Service Cluster Lead Jonathan Penn said the project will be state of the art.
“There’s so many things we can do for Henry County and the residents and the region because everyone is going to be coming to this place,” Penn said. “This is the Disney World of the South.”
Next steps
By December, Penn said the center’s design documents will be completed and a Request for Proposals (construction bids) will go out in February 2023. The plan is to begin construction in May 2023.
Penn called the county’s opening goal “super aggressive.”
“Barring any delays with materials and weather, we plan to open Memorial Day 2024 (May 27),” he said.
Commissioners were pleased with what they saw.
“Hats off to your team and the work you’ve done. This is absolutely amazing,” said Commissioner Vivian Thomas. “You made Henry County second to none.”
Board Chair Carlotta Harrell said the design was impressive.
Commissioner Dee Clemmons, too, thought the design was amazing, but questioned where all the funding will come from.
Project funding
A total of $22 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds was set aside for the center. Land already owned by the county was selected to allow for as much of the funds to go toward to construction of the center.
Clemmons asked about the project’s price tag.
“I know we don’t have enough money to do all of this,” she said. “But we’ve got to do what we need to to make sure we get this facility done.”
Lynn Planchon, SPLOST Capital Projects director, said she and her staff are looking at possibilities for additional money including impact fees, the American Rescue Plan and SPLOST money.
An estimated cost of the presented aquatic center was not given. Planchon said the true cost will not be known until the construction RFPs come back.
The BOC selected 150-acre Cotton Fields Golf Course in April as the location of the new center. Between 8 to 10 acres will be used while a new cart barn and pro shop will be built for the course and cart paths will be updated.
