McDONOUGH — More than 5,000 miles away in the center of a war-torn country a garden of rare flowers is blooming.
Amongst the bombed-out buildings and destroyed families and homes in Kharkiv, Ukraine, the flowers represent both the beauty and hope Alla and Vitaliy Olkhovskie have for their homeland.
Alla is a photographer and gardener. She often takes pictures of her flowers to share with fellow gardeners all over the world via social media.
It was the beauty of Alla’s flowers and her family’s battle to survive that inspired local artist Mia Broder to bring together fellow artists for the upcoming Artists Helping Artists show at the Georgian Gallery. The show will benefit the Oklhovskie family by providing funds to purchase a generator, repair roof damage caused by shelling, and purchase medicine and food. The generator will not only keep Alla and her family warm during the upcoming winter, but provide life-saving oxygen to Vitaliy, needed as a result of COVID-19.
Broder met Alla through her mother, a well-known clematis grower. She and hundreds of others share their gardens and flowers with each other on Facebook.
Broder said she was looking for a way to help the family.
“I thought 'can do art',” she said. “I’d fallen in love with Alla’s photos, and I knew I could do something.”
Broder along with Elaine Ford, Renee Crouser, Herly Terant, Kay Ridge and Linda Ford are selling their art during the Alla’s Garden Connecting Art & Ukraine show on Sept. 10 from 7-10 p.m. Broder said nearly all the art created was inspired by flower photos from Alla or her photographs of her nearly-destroyed city. The photographs will be on display next to the art they inspired.
A silent auction will also be held offering commemorative stamps from Ukraine and seeds from Alla’s rare plants.
“These are amazing paintings, and all the amazingly talented artists are donating their work,” Broder said. “We’re making them affordable to try and sell as many as possible to make a difference for this family.”
Broder said a local show and fundraiser like the one she’s planning allows buyers to know who they will be helping directly.
“We’re making a powerful connection here, and we’ll see the results from the family we’re helping,” she said.
The highly anticipated, jam-packed summer travel season proved to be challenging, to put it nicely. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.