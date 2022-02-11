McDONOUGH — Henry County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter Board program.
The county has been chosen to receive $70,563 for Phase 39 and $218,093 under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Henry County.
This selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army, and, United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas.
A local board made up of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army, and United Way Worldwide will determine how the funds awarded to Henry County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under the phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
• Be eligible to receive federal funds
• Have an accounting system
• Practice nondiscrimination
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
• If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Henry County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Haven House, A Friends House, Helping in His Name Ministries, Inc., Operation Lunchbox, Rising Phoenix Enrichment Program, St. Vincent DePaul, CrossRoad Christian Church, and Salvation Army. These agencies were responsible for providing thousands of meals, paying emergency utility bills, rent and shelter.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must download and complete an application.
The application can be found at www.connectinghenry.org. Completed grant applications should be sent to Connecting Henry, Inc., Attention: Barbara Coleman, 66 Veterans Drive, McDonough, GA 30253. Grant applications must be received by the close of business on 3/22/22.
For more information, email Coleman at bcoleman@connectinghenry.org
